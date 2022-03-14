Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC Sells 222 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC decreased its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,817 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 134,318,636 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,867,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,127,862 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,562,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,311,209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,152 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,129,289 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,195,052,000 after acquiring an additional 691,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 5.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,629,426 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,610,044,000 after buying an additional 646,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.7% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,026,692 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,184,450,000 after buying an additional 451,810 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABT. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.58.

Shares of ABT opened at $114.02 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $125.18 and its 200 day moving average is $126.63. The company has a market capitalization of $201.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $105.36 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $11.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.72%.

Abbott Laboratories declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, December 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the healthcare product maker to repurchase up to 2.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.00, for a total transaction of $468,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,084 shares of company stock valued at $6,237,253. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories (Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.