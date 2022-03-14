Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Lava Medtech Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LVACU – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of LVACU opened at $10.16 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.11. Lava Medtech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.89 and a 1-year high of $10.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lava Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $6,048,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $3,144,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lava Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,584,000. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lava Medtech Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,520,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lava Medtech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,268,000.

