Alpha Cubed Investments LLC Reduces Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lowered its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 499,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,971 shares during the period. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.9% of Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $29,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 269,857,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,159,425,000 after buying an additional 2,764,718 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 67,408,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,528,415,000 after buying an additional 7,675,878 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,123,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,052,799,000 after acquiring an additional 697,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 26.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,178,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,685,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

In other news, CFO John Murphy sold 154,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total transaction of $9,597,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer K. Mann sold 11,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total transaction of $713,097.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 495,978 shares of company stock worth $30,297,898 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO opened at $57.79 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $50.17 and a 12-month high of $63.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $250.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 42.21%. The business had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 74.34%.

KO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

Coca-Cola Profile (Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.