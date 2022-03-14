BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Position Cut by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 44 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLK. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in BlackRock by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,953 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,208,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $687.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $660.15 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $793.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $868.89. The firm has a market cap of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The asset manager reported $10.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.16 by $0.26. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.18 earnings per share. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $4.88 per share. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.09%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BLK shares. Bank of America started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on BlackRock from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on BlackRock from $1,051.00 to $1,043.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $948.25.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

