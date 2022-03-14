Short Interest in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Declines By 32.7%

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,980,000 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the February 13th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

HDFC Bank stock opened at $56.87 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.59. The company has a market capitalization of $104.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank has a 52 week low of $54.25 and a 52 week high of $83.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the third quarter worth $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 385.5% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 16.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th.

About HDFC Bank (Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.