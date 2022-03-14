Short Interest in Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Decreases By 33.3%

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,700 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the February 13th total of 113,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 285,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Compass Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,800 ($23.58) to GBX 1,950 ($25.55) in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Compass Group from GBX 1,950 ($25.55) to GBX 2,100 ($27.52) in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,357.67.

OTCMKTS CMPGY opened at $21.59 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Compass Group has a 1-year low of $19.35 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.1685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%.

Compass Group Plc engages in the provision of food service and support services. It caters the sectors of business and industry, healthcare and seniors, education, defense, offshore and remote, sports and leisure, and vending. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Rest of the World, and Central Activities.

