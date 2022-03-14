Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.580-$0.730 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $475 million-$490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.52 million.

OFIX stock opened at $32.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $636.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.53 and a beta of 1.00. Orthofix Medical has a one year low of $28.65 and a one year high of $47.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.04.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The medical device company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $125.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.90 million. Orthofix Medical had a positive return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OFIX shares. TheStreet downgraded Orthofix Medical from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Orthofix Medical from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Orthofix Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OFIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Orthofix Medical by 129,400.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,295 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Orthofix Medical in the third quarter worth $240,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,453 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,060 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Orthofix Medical by 132.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,469 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 11,667 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Orthofix Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.

