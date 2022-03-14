Bytom Price Hits $0.0223 on Exchanges (BTM)

Bytom (CURRENCY:BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Bytom coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0223 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bytom has a total market capitalization of $36.64 million and $3.99 million worth of Bytom was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bytom has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bytom alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $104.77 or 0.00269676 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015050 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000964 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001315 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000464 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Bytom Profile

Bytom is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 31st, 2017. Bytom’s total supply is 1,740,621,750 coins and its circulating supply is 1,643,816,394 coins. Bytom’s official website is bytom.io . The Reddit community for Bytom is /r/BytomBlockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytom’s official Twitter account is @Bytom_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytom Blockchain Protocol is an interactive protocol of multiple byteassets. Heterogeneous byte-assets that operate in different forms on the Bytom Blockchain. Bytom blockchain adopts POW consensus algorithm to guarantee the security and decentralization of assets. Bytom’s side chain Vapor utilizes pluggable technology to realize different solutions. With the public chain and the side chain as infrastructure for commercial platform, the entire bottom layer of blockchain can be connected through an interactive protocol called Federation. “

Buying and Selling Bytom

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytom should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bytom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bytom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.