IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several research firms recently commented on IGMS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $114.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Guggenheim cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush cut their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $101.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th.

NASDAQ:IGMS opened at $17.11 on Monday. IGM Biosciences has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $99.44. The firm has a market cap of $555.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of -0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its 200 day moving average is $42.95.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 115,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in IGM Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

