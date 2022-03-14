Profit Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Profit Investment Management LLC raised its position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 378.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 94,692 shares during the period. Patterson Companies makes up about 2.2% of Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profit Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $3,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 56.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 315.8% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its stake in shares of Patterson Companies by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Patterson Companies stock opened at $30.99 on Monday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.51 and a 52 week high of $37.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.41.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is currently 60.47%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.75.

Patterson Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.