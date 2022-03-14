Cypress Wealth Services LLC Buys 10 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Viridian Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $237,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Booking by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,409.08, for a total value of $1,806,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,156.15, for a total value of $394,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,866 shares of company stock worth $4,235,026. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Booking from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2,700.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Booking from $1,550.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,100.00 to $2,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,720.81.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,020.00 on Monday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,796.45 and a 1-year high of $2,715.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,378.26 and a 200 day moving average of $2,368.73. The firm has a market cap of $82.95 billion, a PE ratio of 71.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 86.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

