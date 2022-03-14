Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,744 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Starbucks stock opened at $82.70 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.46. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.54 and a twelve month high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $95.13 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

