4,460 Shares in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) Purchased by Cypress Wealth Services LLC

Cypress Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LDEM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $245,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 715.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 22,838 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $103,000. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 589 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:LDEM opened at $50.10 on Monday. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $66.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.55.

