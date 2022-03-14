General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target Cut to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $74.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.02% from the stock’s current price.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.89.

Shares of General Mills stock opened at $62.27 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.85. General Mills has a one year low of $56.67 and a one year high of $69.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.11.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other General Mills news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total transaction of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 77,298 shares of company stock worth $5,130,301. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 3rd quarter worth about $5,244,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,671,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,457,000 after purchasing an additional 104,762 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 392,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,456,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nepsis Inc. now owns 47,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,292 shares during the period. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the period. 73.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

