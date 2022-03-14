Global Trust Asset Management LLC Sells 355 Shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Global Trust Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 60,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,304,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 332,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,163,000 after acquiring an additional 7,335 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Novartis by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Novartis by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. raised its holdings in Novartis by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 170,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,889,000 after acquiring an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. 9.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novartis stock opened at $82.37 on Monday. Novartis AG has a one year low of $79.09 and a one year high of $95.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Novartis had a return on equity of 24.57% and a net margin of 46.27%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a yield of 1.36%. Novartis’s payout ratio is 20.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Redburn Partners cut Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup began coverage on Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Societe Generale reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

