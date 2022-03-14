Cypress Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 253 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,520,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,652,084,000 after acquiring an additional 17,456,799 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 61,904.1% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,836,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,980 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 38,224,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,266,251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648,866 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,767,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,629,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcmorgan & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,717,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

NASDAQ BND opened at $80.37 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.36. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $80.29 and a fifty-two week high of $87.07.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.129 per share. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.