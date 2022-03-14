JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group raised their price objective on JD.com from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC cut their price target on JD.com from $100.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price target on JD.com from $103.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on JD.com from $98.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.07.

Get JD.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JD opened at $44.22 on Monday. JD.com has a one year low of $47.85 and a one year high of $92.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -117.11, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.69.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $2.11. JD.com had a negative net margin of 0.39% and a positive return on equity of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $275.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that JD.com will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in JD.com by 255.5% in the 3rd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,932,842 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $862,029,000 after acquiring an additional 8,575,990 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in shares of JD.com by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 10,765,249 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $754,321,000 after buying an additional 1,055,400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 9,119,813 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $658,815,000 after purchasing an additional 484,401 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 835.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 8,148,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $588,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its stake in JD.com by 116.2% in the third quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,846,761 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $566,850,000 after buying an additional 4,217,735 shares during the last quarter. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JD.com (Get Rating)

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.