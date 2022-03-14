IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 14th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.085 per share on Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from IVE Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.07.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
