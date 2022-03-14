JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target to $263.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $272.00 to $263.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.95% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Dollar General from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial started coverage on Dollar General in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $228.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Dollar General from $251.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.47.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $205.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $216.79. Dollar General has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $240.14. The firm has a market cap of $47.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Dollar General announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 2nd that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 2.1% during the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 8.8% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Dollar General by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Dollar General by 1.3% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in Dollar General by 1.1% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 4,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar General (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.