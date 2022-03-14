Oxford Square Capital Corp. Declares Dividend of $0.04 (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, October 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, March 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend payment by 19.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of Oxford Square Capital stock opened at $3.97 on Monday. Oxford Square Capital has a 1 year low of $3.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22. The company has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.17.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Oxford Square Capital had a net margin of 106.48% and a return on equity of 6.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen acquired 7,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $31,104.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jonathan H. Cohen bought 12,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $48,433.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 51,036 shares of company stock valued at $199,161 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 374,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 32,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 272.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 107,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 78,332 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. 5.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital is a business development company primarily engaged in providing capital to technology-related companies. TICC concentrates its investments in companies having annual revenues of less than $200 million and/or a market capitalization or enterprise value of less than $300 million.

