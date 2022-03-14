Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Shares of LOAN stock opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.90 million, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.03. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a one year low of $5.30 and a one year high of $8.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.28%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOAN. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 57,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Company Profile

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

