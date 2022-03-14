Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Manhattan Bridge Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 11.93%.

Shares of NASDAQ:LOAN opened at $5.82 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.03. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a 12-month low of $5.30 and a 12-month high of $8.05. The firm has a market cap of $66.90 million, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s payout ratio is presently 116.28%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 169,873 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 57,345 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc engages in originating, servicing, and managing a portfolio of first mortgage loans. It offers short-term, secured, non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund their acquisition and construction of properties located in the New York Metropolitan area. The company was founded by Assaf N.

