Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Urstadt Biddle Properties (NYSE:UBA – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Urstadt Biddle Properties had a net margin of 34.87% and a return on equity of 13.64%.

NYSE UBA opened at $20.23 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $826.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Urstadt Biddle Properties has a fifty-two week low of $16.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.2375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. This is a positive change from Urstadt Biddle Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Urstadt Biddle Properties’s payout ratio is 107.96%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on UBA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Urstadt Biddle Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. B. Riley lifted their price target on Urstadt Biddle Properties from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 259,781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after purchasing an additional 13,877 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,761 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 231,659 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 164,519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,115,000 after purchasing an additional 11,779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Urstadt Biddle Properties by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 89,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 28,424 shares during the last quarter. 52.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Urstadt Biddle Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership and management of commercial properties. The firm operates through the Ridgeway and All Other Operating segments. Its portfolio includes neighborhood and community shopping centers in counties.

