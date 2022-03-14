Crescent Capital Consulting LLC Invests $267,000 in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth about $197,000. 11.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TTE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on TotalEnergies from €51.00 ($55.43) to €52.00 ($56.52) in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Friday, December 3rd. AlphaValue upgraded TotalEnergies to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their target price on TotalEnergies from $76.00 to $81.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.65 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.16 and its 200-day moving average is $50.83.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. Analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.544 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.73%.

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

