Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Reduced by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,473,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5.4% in the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 29,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 8.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 52,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after buying an additional 4,257 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 15.0% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after buying an additional 2,968 shares during the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 3,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 239.7% in the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 8,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, Director Todd Maclin acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $136.01 per share, with a total value of $272,020.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.38.

Shares of NYSE KMB opened at $117.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.20. The company has a market cap of $39.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.51. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $117.42 and a 12 month high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 284.26% and a net margin of 9.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.57%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.