Courier Capital LLC Sells 187 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,100 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 6,536 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. TTP Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the software company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $1,500,427.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618 over the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adobe from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $740.00 to $665.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Adobe from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.30.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $416.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $491.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $581.31. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $415.43 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

