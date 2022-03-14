CX Institutional Sells 9,430 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 72.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,430 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. 78.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $207.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.55 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.33 and its 200 day moving average is $217.61.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,415 shares of company stock worth $13,407,358 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ADP. Bank of America raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $238.00 target price (up from $222.00) on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $226.93.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

