CX Institutional Trims Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

CX Institutional reduced its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 110.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% during the third quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.42.

Shares of EMR opened at $93.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $86.72 and a one year high of $105.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.10 and its 200-day moving average is $95.17.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

