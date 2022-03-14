CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS) Short Interest Update

CLPS Incorporation (NASDAQ:CLPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 121,200 shares, a drop of 34.6% from the February 13th total of 185,300 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 71,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ:CLPS opened at $1.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.09. CLPS Incorporation has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $7.30.

Get CLPS Incorporation alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of CLPS Incorporation during the 2nd quarter worth about $259,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of CLPS Incorporation by 320.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 58,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 44,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in CLPS Incorporation during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CLPS, Inc operates as a holding company, which provides information technology, consulting, and solutions service to banking, insurance and financial sectors. It specializes in consulting, development, maintenance and testing of software project, and recruiting, training, developing, and retaining human capital and talents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CLPS Incorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CLPS Incorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.