Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX) Short Interest Up 56.0% in February

Creative Realities, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 319,900 shares, a growth of 56.0% from the February 13th total of 205,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

NASDAQ CREX opened at $0.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 3.60. Creative Realities has a 12 month low of $0.83 and a 12 month high of $3.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.27.

Get Creative Realities alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Creative Realities by 50.7% during the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 756,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after buying an additional 254,643 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Creative Realities by 1,481.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 157,051 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Creative Realities by 198.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 103,305 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Creative Realities during the second quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Creative Realities by 27.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 168,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 36,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

Creative Realities, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing technology and solutions to retail companies, individual retail brands, enterprises, and other organizations. Its technology and solutions include digital merchandising systems; omni-channel customer engagement systems, interactive digital shopping assistants, advisors and kiosks, and interactive marketing technologies such as, point-of-sale transactions, beaconing and web-based media.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Creative Realities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Creative Realities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.