Cypress Wealth Services LLC Makes New $624,000 Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $624,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ball during the 4th quarter worth $559,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter worth about $818,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ball by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,273,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ball by 283.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 7,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLL opened at $85.56 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average of $92.10. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $77.95 and a 52 week high of $98.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Ball (NYSE:BLL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Ball had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 31.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ball Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their target price on shares of Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised shares of Ball from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ball from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

In other Ball news, VP Nate C. Carey sold 8,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.90, for a total transaction of $786,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betty J. Sapp bought 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.55 per share, for a total transaction of $116,519.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 15,862 shares of company stock worth $1,381,499 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

