Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,991 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,313 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 13,057.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 34.6% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp purchased a new position in ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the third quarter worth about $215,000.

Get ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SDOG opened at $53.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.23. ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52-week low of $49.78 and a 52-week high of $56.30.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:SDOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALPS Sector Dividend Dogs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.