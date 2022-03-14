Cypress Wealth Services LLC Acquires 196 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,949,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065,725 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,943,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,889,000 after acquiring an additional 189,304 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 132.5% in the 3rd quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP now owns 41,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after acquiring an additional 170,780 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,337,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 483,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,263,000 after buying an additional 129,370 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $55.58 on Monday. ARK Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $55.33 and a 52 week high of $132.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $72.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.03.

