Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.67.

BECN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $58.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of BECN stock opened at $59.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.11. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.92. Beacon Roofing Supply has a 12 month low of $46.62 and a 12 month high of $60.93.

In other news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, purchased 107,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $55.84 per share, with a total value of $6,000,343.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BECN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 7,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 29,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the period.

About Beacon Roofing Supply

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.

