AT&T (NYSE:T) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.500-$2.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.220. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AT&T also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.420-$2.460 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.19 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. AT&T has a 1 year low of $22.02 and a 1 year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that AT&T will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on T. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $29.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of T. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $102,000. Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $251,000. Finally, Camden National Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.63% of the company’s stock.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

