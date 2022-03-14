CAPROCK Group Inc. Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $634,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co lifted its stake in Citigroup by 3,181.8% in the third quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Citigroup by 91.5% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of C opened at $54.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.15. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.95 and a 1 year high of $80.29.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

In other news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

C has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $120.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.14.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

