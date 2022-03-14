Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Holdings Lifted by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $532,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Fiserv by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Townsend & Associates Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. 96.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price target on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.10.

FISV opened at $94.15 on Monday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.91 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.69 and a 200-day moving average of $104.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $62.16 billion, a PE ratio of 47.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.82.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $1,108,050.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.81, for a total value of $4,537,434.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,804,524 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides technology solutions needed to run operations, including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

