TI Trust Inc. Makes New $219,000 Investment in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 134.3% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Unilever by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

UL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Societe Generale raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Unilever in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.51.

UL opened at $43.95 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.49. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $43.11 and a 12-month high of $61.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.4873 dividend. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th.

Unilever Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.