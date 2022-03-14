TI Trust Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 194.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 50.0% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 98.0% in the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.
NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $105.16 on Monday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $107.90.
iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
