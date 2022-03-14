TI Trust Inc. Purchases New Stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 12,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Hubbell during the 3rd quarter worth $126,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Hubbell by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 1,148 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.37, for a total transaction of $213,952.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.70, for a total value of $1,887,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $178.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.27. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $170.76 and a 52-week high of $212.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $188.18 and its 200-day moving average is $194.61.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.69%.

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $207.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Hubbell from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.50.

Hubbell, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates through the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures, and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

