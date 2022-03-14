Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Grows Position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 19.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,942 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in GAN were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of GAN by 33.7% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,022 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 29.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,629,000 after acquiring an additional 77,351 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAN in the second quarter valued at about $2,295,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GAN by 222.2% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 90,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 62,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GAN by 17.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 545,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after acquiring an additional 79,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $4.94 on Monday. GAN Limited has a 12-month low of $4.91 and a 12-month high of $29.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GAN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

