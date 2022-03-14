Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Buys New Shares in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 8,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,852,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,372,000 after acquiring an additional 327,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,870,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,199,000 after acquiring an additional 76,221 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Grocery Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,570,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,611,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,762,000 after acquiring an additional 11,925 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 118.3% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GO opened at $29.40 on Monday. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of -0.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.74.

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20. Grocery Outlet had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The company had revenue of $782.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $778.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Steven K. Wilson sold 5,556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $166,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Mcandrews sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.26, for a total transaction of $292,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,858 shares of company stock worth $1,082,787. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on GO. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Bank of America cut shares of Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Grocery Outlet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.40.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

