MintMe.com Coin Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week (MINTME)

MintMe.com Coin (CURRENCY:MINTME) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. MintMe.com Coin has a market capitalization of $1.73 million and $92.00 worth of MintMe.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MintMe.com Coin has traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar. One MintMe.com Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0093 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,825.35 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,575.34 or 0.06633139 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.74 or 0.00269763 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00015060 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $284.84 or 0.00733647 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00066327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $181.41 or 0.00467234 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00007039 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $152.83 or 0.00393642 BTC.

MintMe.com Coin Coin Profile

MintMe.com Coin (MINTME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2-MintMe version hashing algorithm. MintMe.com Coin’s total supply is 535,590,146 coins and its circulating supply is 185,590,144 coins. The official website for MintMe.com Coin is www.mintme.com/coin . MintMe.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @mintmeproject . The official message board for MintMe.com Coin is webchain.network/news/archive

According to CryptoCompare, “MintMe Coin conceives the community of website users as the processing grid for applications. The protocol is constantly being revised in order to avoid exploitation with ASIC, thus keeping well- balanced block difficulty and device performance. There are over 1.5 billion websites, which are delivering millions of services every second; through MintMe Coin each of those sites could be securing DApps. MintMe.com Coin was recently rebranded from Webchain. “

Buying and Selling MintMe.com Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MintMe.com Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MintMe.com Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MintMe.com Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

