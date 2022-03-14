Banano (BAN) Trading 0.6% Higher Over Last Week

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 14th. Banano has a market cap of $13.23 million and $17,737.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Banano has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002576 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002575 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001969 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.47 or 0.00044998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Banano Profile

BAN is a coin. Its genesis date was September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 1,918,969,657 coins and its circulating supply is 1,332,641,183 coins. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano . Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Banano is banano.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Banano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banano using one of the exchanges listed above.

