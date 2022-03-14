Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 3,220.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 22,511 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tetra Tech in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,979,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 18.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 253,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,878,000 after buying an additional 38,853 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 334.2% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 23,544 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 116.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 68,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,345,000 after buying an additional 36,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kirsten M. Volpi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $140,706.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $176.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $158.80 on Monday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $116.01 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.16. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $679.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $662.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

