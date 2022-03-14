Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $316.03.

WDAY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Workday from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Workday from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,445 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $1,350,033.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.84, for a total transaction of $422,915.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 431,467 shares of company stock valued at $110,241,637. 24.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Workday by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $688,093,000. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter worth $404,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Workday by 265.8% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $745,000. 69.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $224.91 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $238.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,249.10 and a beta of 1.38. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.57% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Workday will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Workday Company Profile (Get Rating)

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.