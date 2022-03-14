Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $161.92.

PLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com raised Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $147.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Prologis has a twelve month low of $98.62 and a twelve month high of $169.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $150.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.85. The stock has a market cap of $109.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.85.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Prologis will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.96%.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 147.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. William Allan LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Richwood Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

