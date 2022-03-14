LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,819 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LYB. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 111.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 287 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 147.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.13.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $103.43 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a fifty-two week low of $84.17 and a fifty-two week high of $118.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.22.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $12.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.00%.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.