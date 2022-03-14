BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 31.0% from the February 13th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the third quarter worth about $126,000.

Shares of EGF stock opened at $11.36 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.85. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.28 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund Company Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

