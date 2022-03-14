Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Toshiba Co. (OTCMKTS:TOSYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decline of 31.6% from the February 13th total of 5,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TOSYY stock opened at $18.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toshiba has a twelve month low of $16.31 and a twelve month high of $23.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toshiba from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st.

TOSHIBA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic and electrical products. It operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Infrastructure Systems, Retail & Printing, Storage & Device, Industrial ICT (Information and Communications Technology), and Others. The Energy Systems segment offers hydro-electric, solar, geothermal, nuclear, and thermal power generation facilities.

